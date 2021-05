Judiciary of Guam marshals were serving court documents at a home in Ordot when they found a man with an outstanding warrant of arrest – and drugs.

Juan Thomas Balanon, 33, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers searched a backpack on the suspect that contained a small resealable bag with 0.29 gross grams of methamphetamine.