A 76-year-old woman is living in a tent on the property where she was expecting her new tiny home to be delivered and set up months ago.

She’s also out $20,000, according to a civil complaint filed June 29 in the Superior Court of Guam.

She’s one of three Guam residents who took their concerns to the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General of Guam, which lodged the civil complaint against Pacific Tiny Homes and its owner, Paul Vincent U. Sablan.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Consumer Protection Division is alleging Sablan violated the Consumer Protection Act on multiple fronts by failing to legitimately sell container homes, according to the AG's office. The division is asking the court to order the defendant to cease illegal business practices, refund the amounts paid to the consumers, pay fines, and pay awarded attorney fees.

There are seven counts alleging the defendant: conducted business on Guam without obtaining a business license; sold container homes without a written contract; failed to deliver its product to certain consumers within a reasonable time frame; attempted to charge additional fees not previously agreed upon; refused to refund deposits; and failed to repair a defective tiny home, the AG’s office stated in a press release.

According to its Facebook page, Pacific Tiny Homes offers three primary models ranging in size from 160 to 320 square feet, with a cost "as low as $63 per square feet installed and move-in ready." The company notes that homes are built off-site and then delivered to the property, and that assistance with financing is available.

Tent

The 76-year-old woman initially met with Sablan and a Pacific Tiny Homes employee at her Yigo property on Nov. 6, 2021, to inspect it for potential placement of a tiny home. She paid an initial deposit of $10,000 for a 40-foot tiny home.

A “bill of sale” was signed by Pacific Tiny Homes and the woman. It made note of her payment and her $29,000 balance. The woman “began to lose faith” in Pacific Tiny Homes, which had provided vague reasons for delays. She tried to cancel her order but was told her deposit money had been used to purchase materials. A Pacific Tiny Homes employee convinced her to reconsider the cancellation, adding the company needed an additional $10,000, which she took out a loan for and paid Dec. 1, 2021.

“After her second payment, (the woman) moved out of her apartment and moved into a tent on the property where she planned to place her tiny home,” the complaint states.

Several weeks later, the woman called for a meeting. And on Jan. 29, the company employee who had met with her previously told her he was no longer employed and “divulged that neither Paul Sablan nor (Pacific Tiny Homes) held a business license.” Sablan was not at the meeting, the complaint states.

The woman, as of the AG’s filing, was still living in the tent and hadn’t received word from Sablan, the complaint states.

$5,000

Another woman paid Pacific Tiny Homes $5,000 as a down payment on a modular home on March 13. She had been interested in the financing options as advertised by the company, but Sablan didn’t attend the meeting and his representative couldn’t discuss financing, according to court documents. The woman was told her $5,000 would secure one of two units already on site.

Court documents state she received an invoice indicating her payment, but no other paperwork or contract. Later, as she asked for more information on the layout of the unit she thought she had reserved, the “defendants refused to give any details.” When she asked for information on financing options, she was told to check more banks on her own.

On March 19, she asked for a refund and to cancel the purchase, but was told her money had been used to purchase materials to build a unit. When she asked for proof, Sablan refused to show her proof and refused to refund her money.

Incomplete home

Another person said he received his container home, but it was “incomplete and there were numerous defects in and around the container home,” according to the press release.

On Aug. 19, 2021, the man signed a contract to purchase a container home for $25,000 to be delivered in September. The unit was supposed to include a one-year warranty on “all defects of workmanship or material.”

The home was delivered in November. The unit had shower fixtures that didn’t flow properly, the bathroom sink plumbing was poorly sealed and prone to leaks, and the electrical wiring was incomplete, according to the complaint. Also, the exterior painting of the unit was incomplete and the front door was “haphazardly constructed out of plywood cut to fill gaps,” the complaint states.

Despite the one-year warranty, Pacific Tiny Homes did not repair any of the issues, according to the complaint. The container home seller also told the man that to fix the shower, he needed to purchase a water booster tank for $8,000 and pay $1,500 to install it, the complaint states.

“In reality, all that was needed to fix this issue was replacing the fixture,” the complaint states.

Assistant Attorney General Marinna N. Julian is handling the case, the OAG stated in the release.

Consumers who believe they have been scammed can contact the Consumer Protection Division at consumerprotection@oagguam.org or call 671-475-2720.