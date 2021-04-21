A woman is behind bars and has been charged following the alleged assault of her mother.

Rosalin Perkins, 29, also known as Roslyn Perkin and Roselin Perkin, has been charged with family violence as a misdemeanor and two counts of violating a court order in another case.

Superior Court Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan found enough probable cause in the complaint to move forward with the charge in this recent case.

The magistrate's complaint stated that Perkins arrived at the victim's home at 3 p.m. drunk. She does not reside at home but the victim is the primary caregiver of the defendant's 1-month-old infant.

The report stated that Perkins left and returned two hours later, demanding to hold the infant.

"The victim told her to go and shower. The defendant got mad and struck the victim on her arm, then on the right side of the victim's head. The defendant then placed her hand against the victim's neck but was pushed away by the victim's husband. While this was occurring, the victim had been holding the baby, and she pleaded for the defendant to stop for fear that the baby might get hurt," stated court documents.

Police said witnesses at the scene corroborated the victim's statements.

At the time of the incident, Perkins was already on pretrial release in another family violence case.

The defendant was previously ordered in another case to stay away and have no contact with a witness and to not harass, assault or threaten the witness or other family members, according to the latest complaint.

She was booked and confined.