A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman known to him. The attack resulted in the victim needing care in the emergency room at Guam Regional Medical City.

Eugene Wayne Tudela Huffman, 51, was charged with family violence as a third-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police that during an argument, the suspect punched her in the face before hitting her multiple times with a wooden fork.

The suspect then allegedly hit the victim multiple times using the spine of a machete, as he told her “You need to have some respect.”

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that they argued but denied that it was physical.

The suspect told officers that he had gone to sleep when the victim left the residence and slipped on some rocks, documents state.

The suspect also denied hitting the victim with a “decorative fork” even though authorities never mentioned a wooden fork in the alleged assault, documents state.

The suspect was on pretrial release in connection with a separate family violence case reported in 2019, documents state.