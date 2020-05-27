A woman was placed under arrest after being accused of stealing a car from a man she had just met through a dating app.

Leanza Shanel Marie Borja, 27, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a theft complaint in Dededo on Saturday. The victim had borrowed his father's car to meet up with a woman earlier that morning.

The victim told police he picked up Borja after meeting her through a dating app. He said she then asked him to get her a drink at the store.

He went into the store and returned to find the car was gone and he was unable to get in touch with the woman to return the car, documents state.

Authorities later found Borja, who allegedly told officers she was going to borrow the car to install a landline and paid for the car with "1 gram" of methamphetamine.

Borja also told police she had planned on returning the car, but didn't because she knew authorities were looking for her, documents state.