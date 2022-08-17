After being sought by police for two days, Cheryl Moana Borja admitted to stealing a man’s vehicle and forging his signature to sell it to someone else because he “would always take her things,” according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Three months ago, a man who discovered his truck was missing from his home asked Borja if she had it and, when she denied it, he reported the theft to the police, the complaint stated.

Police found the vehicle at a different residence owned by a man who said a woman named “Moana,” later identified as Borja, had sold the car to him for $8,000.

He further said Borja gave him a bill of sale, which appeared to show the signature of the man who had made the theft report.

The vehicle owner, after being shown the bill of sale, told police he had not prepared the document and that the signature was forged.

Over the weekend, the Guam Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding Borja in connection with an ongoing investigation.

According to a press release issued Tuesday morning by GPD, Borja had turned herself in to the Central Precinct Command.

During a police interview with Borja, she admitted she took the vehicle and said she did it because the car owner “would always take her things, she was fed up with it and did it out of spite,” the complaint stated.

She further admitted she forged the bill of sale, the complaint added.

Borja was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and theft by deception as second-degree felonies and forgery as a third-degree felony.