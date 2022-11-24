A woman was charged with assault after she threw a knife at a man but "didn't mean to hurt" him, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Police responded Sunday to reports of a disturbance in Yona and found a man lying on a table in the carport bleeding from his abdomen.

The man was also holding the hand of a woman, 31-year-old Jocynthialyn Rose Aguero, the complaint stated.

Aguero told officers that she got into an argument with the man while she was cleaning fish and, "out of frustration, (she) threw a knife in his direction which ended up cutting his abdomen," according to the complaint.

She then allegedly told police she didn't mean to hurt the man and "was surprised when the knife cut him."

Aguero was charged with assault as a misdemeanor.