A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after being accused of threatening to kill nine children in Yona.

Marla Jovilani Rosario, 20, was charged with five counts of assault as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a witness told police the witness heard kids screaming from down the street before seeing them crying and claiming that a woman with a gun and sword threatened to kill and shoot them.

The incident was reported to police around 12:08 a.m. Saturday.

The children are between the ages of 6 and 12, documents state.

At least five of them allegedly told officers that they were playing when Rosario walked out of her house and began yelling for them to be quiet and said, “I’m going to get something to kill you.”

The children saw Rosario with what appeared to be a pellet gun and a knife, documents state.

No injuries were reported.

Rosario allegedly told police she heard the children making noise outside of her house in Yona when she picked up a stick and started to chase them down the street.

She denied having a gun and knife, documents state.

Police said they were also unable to locate a gun or the stick.