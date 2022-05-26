A woman accused of throwing rocks at passing cars on Tuesday was arrested and subsequently charged.

Tracey Alten, 32, was charged with three counts of criminal mischief and assault as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, three separate drivers told police they were heading south on Route 4 when Alten threw rocks at them as they passed.

A 2008 Toyota Sienna had a cracked windshield, with damage estimated at $500 to repair; a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer had scratches on the passenger door with the damage estimated at $400, and a 2020 Toyota Corolla had a damaged upper passenger door that will cost about $500 to fix, the prosecution states in court documents.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Alten allegedly told officers that she threw the rocks “because they didn’t want to give me a ride to the swimming pool.”

Alten was also charged in an alleged assault reported at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in March.

Her accuser told police Alten punched her in the face and stood over her, attempting to hit her again, documents state.