A woman is facing theft charges after being accused of stealing a wallet and car on separate occasions.

On Sept. 7, 2022, a man reported that Jolene Marie Taimanglo, 29, stole his wallet from his residence after visiting him, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

On Tuesday, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint at a Dededo residence where a woman said that her 2004 Honda Civic had been stolen from her property. She said she last saw the car Monday evening and the next morning it was gone.

According to the complaint, on Jan. 12, the woman allowed an unknown woman to use the bathroom and noticed her keys were gone.

The vehicle was located Tuesday and it appeared that a man and Taimanglo were trying to siphon fuel from the gas tank. The man reported to police that Taimanglo drove the car to his residence and she said there was something wrong with the car, according to the complaint.

Taimanglo then told officers she got the car from another woman and “claimed to have had a feeling that the vehicle was stolen because the female told her not to attract attention and to flee if someone catches her,” the complaint stated.

She then said, after the woman said the vehicle was stolen, she drove it to another location to take the fuel out and try to sell it “to make money to purchase methamphetamine,” the complaint stated.

Taimanglo was charged with theft by receiving stolen property as a second-degree felony and theft as a misdemeanor.