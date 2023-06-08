A woman was accused of violating a court order that restricted her from seeing three minor children.

On Saturday morning, an officer with the Guam Police Department responded to a Yigo residence after Charlene Toves reportedly visited a woman's home to see three children – ages 15, 14 and 8 – despite there being a court order barring her from having contact with the children, a magistrate's complaint stated.

The woman in custody of the three children told the officer that Toves had shown up unannounced while the woman was out running errands. She said one of the children called her to report Toves had gone into the residence.

When the woman returned home, Toves "was on the floor in one of the bedrooms, talking to herself about wanting her kids back," the complaint stated.

Toves also allegedly ignored requests to leave and made her way to the rear of the home, where she picked up and threw various items.

She acknowledged to police that she knew about the court order barring contact with the children, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, the court order was filed in February 2022 and barred Toves from having contact with the children without approval from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Toves was charged with violation of a court order as a misdemeanor and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.