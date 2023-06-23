Complaints of excessive water use, but no arrests, GPD says

Residents reported for excessive water use will be warned first by police, but could be arrested after a second offense.

Following the passage of Typhoon Mawar, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued an executive order in response to water shortages. It made the excessive use of water for washing cars or water-blasting a petty misdemeanor.

The order, issued June 3, was set to expire June 18, but the governor extended the expiration over the weekend to July 4.

The Guam Police Department is responsible for enforcing the order. GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said only a few complaints have been made since the order has been in effect.

Savella said if residents are reported, they will be given a warning, but could be arrested on their second offense.

"The course of action that we are taking is the first approach would, of course, be to educate them and remind them of the standing executive order," Savella said, taking into consideration that residents may not be aware of the order due to a lack of power or home internet.

"If we are called to them again, or it's identified that we've responded to that location a second time, the next course of action would be an arrest," Savella said.

No arrests have been made since the executive order was issued.

Although GPD has responded to complaints, Savella said, "what may be put out on social media doesn't necessarily come to us."

Car wash

On Tuesday, The Guam Daily Post received a video from an anonymous source that showed cars going through a car wash at an Andersen Air Force Base gas station a little after 5 p.m.

Upon inquiring with the base, military officials responded by email Wednesday that the manager of the gas station was contacted and "the car wash is currently closed."

Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the government of Guam doesn't have authority over Joint Region Marianas military facilities.

To confirm whether the military intends to comply with the executive order, even though it isn't under GovGuam's jurisdiction, the Post followed up again with the Air Force and Joint Region Marianas, but had yet to receive a response as of press time Thursday.

Questions regarding the operation of the car wash – when it was opened or closed – also were unanswered.