A comprehensive stimulus package was introduced by the U.S. House Financial Services Committee that seeks to give most eligible American adults $2,000 a month and $1,000 per child during the pandemic and includes a provision from Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas that would waive federal matching fund requirements for local governments so more money can be used for the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

San Nicolas, who is also the Vice Chair of the Financial Service Committee, said HR 6321- the Financial Protections for America's Consumers, States, Businesses, and Vulnerable Populations Act was introduced Tuesday Guam time.

"Territories are fully included, and we have also contributed to all of America by leading a provision to waive federal matching fund requirements for local governments, saving millions that can go to pressing needs in individual communities throughout the country," Congressman San Nicolas stated. "For the people, we have direct cash assistance, debt suspension, rent support, eviction restrictions, and many other provisions to ensure that everyone is able to make it through during these times."

Key points of the legislation:

Chairwoman Maxine Waters’ bill to provide monthly direct payments of up to $2,000 per eligible adult (who makes less than $115,000, or $230,000 for joint filers) and $1,000 per child for as long as the crisis and potential recession may last, and mandating funds be made available to consumers as quickly as possible. The bill will also give the unbanked access to their funds through a new digital wallet they can open at a financial institution. (Section 101)

Representative Nydia Velazquez’s (D-NY) bill to suspend rental payments for renters in assisted housing. (Section 102)

Representative Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s (D-IL) bill to ban all evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic. (Section 103)

Representative Joyce Beatty’s (D-OH) bill to provide relief for consumers on their non-mortgage credit payments, such as a car loan or credit card, during the pandemic. (Section 104)

Representative San Nicolas’ (D-GU) bill to waive matching requirements for municipal governments. (Section 302)

"With HR 6321 we have set the stage for this recovery package to be focused on the people who need it and the small businesses that make this country strong, truly an all-American response," added San Nicolas.