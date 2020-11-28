The continued use by the government of Guam of computer hardware and an operating system that IBM launched 32 years ago caused a delay in the arrival of pay for thousands of executive branch employees and officials on Black Friday payday, according to the government.

"The decades-old AS/400 payroll system used by the Department of Administration failed," the department announced Friday morning.

Director Edward Birn confirmed $4.8 million worth of GovGuam pay was delayed because of a computer hardware crash in the application system, or AS/400, which IBM rolled out in 1988. IBM upgraded the system 20 years ago.

Reports of a delayed payday spread on Friday morning. Initially, the estimated time for employees to receive their pay through electronic deposit was Monday.

Later, Birn released an update. For employees and officials who get their pay electronically deposited through Bank of Guam, which provides banking services for GovGuam, their money came through Friday afternoon. For paychecks that are electronically deposited into other banks or credit unions, the money will be available by today, Birn said.

Birn announced Friday afternoon: "All payroll has been processed. Bank of Guam account holders have their funds. Due to processing, account holders at other banks can expect funds in their accounts tomorrow."

Union reaction

Nearly 12,000 GovGuam personnel were affected, according to the Guam Federation of Teachers.

"This is irresponsible behavior of our government that screams for accountability," stated Robert Koss, Guam Federation of Teachers field representative.

GFT has also received similar complaints that overtime and differential pay have not been paid for several pay periods, Koss stated.

On the overtime issue, when an employee worked 60 hours but was paid for 40, Koss said, that's "like slavery."

Backup server

The computer hardware fault also affected the department's ability to issue receipts and continue with other functions but a workaround was established for the other issues.

"Systems are being transferred to a backup server and being restored," Birn stated.

"We will continue to take the necessary steps to prevent future delays in payroll due to software. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our employees and their families," Birn stated.

GovGuam has had discussions, even during prior gubernatorial administrations, to replace the AS/400.

Funds had to be identified

Part of the holdup is that "funds had to be identified for a new (financial management information system) and several options are being evaluated, Birn stated.

The cost of the new system will be known after GovGuam receives feedback from interested parties who respond to a request for proposals.

The crash did not disrupt payments to GovGuam's contractors and other vendors, Birn said.

Birn acknowledged the "aging system" must be replaced.

"We need an updated, modern system which is resilient and robust," he added.

He said it's unlikely other financial institutions will charge for overdraft fees because they know the money is being transferred on the GovGuam side.

"We humbly ask that all financial institutions provide our employees with appropriate leeway regarding their payroll and account deductions. Once payroll is met, DOA will be taking immediate steps to ensure this type of system failure never occurs again," Birn stated. "We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this has caused our employees and their families."