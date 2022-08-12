Concerned cops: Many officers don't meet physical standards

Multiple officers from within the Guam Police Department are frustrated and concerned for their safety knowing their fellow officers remain out on patrol without successfully passing the police officer physical agility test, or POPAT, that is required by law.

“These guys on medical profile pose a high-risk liability for guys on patrol because of limitations. They should be on admin duty,” officers said in a joint statement sent to The Guam Daily Post.

The officers asked to remain anonymous to protect their jobs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“But in the end, these guys are still going out. Officers are very concerned. We do not have officer safety in mind and officer survival is a big-time concern knowing officers with medical liabilities are out on patrol,” they stated.

The officers have said the issue is not about removing police who don’t pass the test, but about ensuring officers' safety while they are out in the community risking their lives to protect and serve the island.

“It’s not about declassifying them. It’s about figuring it out,” the officers stated.

The law was passed in 2018 establishing the physical fitness qualification test for law enforcement agencies, including GPD.

Police Chief Stephen Ignacio said close to 200 of his officers passed the POPAT last month. He admitted that more than 60 others have yet to meet the requirement.

“The rest are either on medical waiver or on military, annual or sick leave,” said Ignacio, adding that plans are underway to allow this group to attempt to take the test in the coming weeks. “With any career in law enforcement, we understand the rigors the job requires at times to exert a lot of physical strain on their body through foot pursuits or even the adrenaline of going on vehicle pursuits, and it keeps the officers mentally sharp. We encourage our officers to stay fit because it increases their mental alertness and also the demands on their body.”

'We don’t have any guidance'

Despite the test being mandated by law, Ignacio said the Guam Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, or POST Commission, has yet to provide guidance on what to do with officers who fail.

“Every year is when we do the annual physical exam. Because we have been in this COVID environment for such a long time, in 2020 we didn’t do the physical fitness because there was no way to safely do it, and it was the same for 2021. We are still just getting out of the COVID environment,” he said.

Ignacio said his hands are tied when it comes to restricting his officers who have yet to take or pass the test.

“That’s the issue that we are trying to work with the POST Commission. It’s one of the things they have honed in on because, as far as I know, there are no current rules and regulations they have adopted on what do with an officer who is not able to pass the test. I believe they are to be decertified, but we don’t know what the process is because it’s never been done,” he said. “Is there a requirement for me to report it and is there a review process where they allow the employee to pass it, or will they yank his certification? And what does that mean in the context of the personnel rules under (the Department of Administration) that we follow? I don’t know, in those rules, how they treat a POST decertified officer. We don’t have any guidance from the POST Commission.”

Under GPD’s physical fitness program general order, the police chief can initiate and recommend administrative action if the officer fails four times within the year, fails to make any improvements, or has medical records reviewed by a Guam licensed health care provider that rule out medical conditions and prevent the officer from attaining a passing score.

The general order also states officers can get waivers of the fitness test approved by a person who is licensed to practice medicine, adding that they would then be considered disabled under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Labor Standards Act.

The POST Commission officials told The Guam Daily Post they are reviewing the matter.

Officers on edge

For now, dozens of officers continue to report to duty on edge and worried that their partners on patrol may be incapable of providing backup.

“The community needs to know we have officers on the streets that are not physically patrol-ready. These are the same officers responding to your emergency call such as a home invasion, riot, burglary in progress calls, etc.,” the officers stated. “As officers and citizens, we do not want officers that have limited abilities to respond to emergency calls. They expose themselves as a liability to hurt themselves along with the other officers responding.”

Ignacio said otherwise.

“I don’t have any rules to say to take him off the street or take his gun away. We still have very capable and fit officers out there to do the job.”