Concerns aired over proposed extended term limits for use of airport facilities

Sen. Joanne Brown did not mince words expressing her concern over the long-term leasing of public assets at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport. She spoke during the Oct. 19 public hearing on a measure that would extend agreement terms up to ten or 30 years.

Current law requires that exclusive rights to sell certain goods or provide services at the airport must follow a competitive proposal procedure in accordance with rules and regulations established by the General Services Administration. These agreements can last only up to five years. Anything beyond that would need legislative approval.

Bill 342-36 would allow the Guam International Airport Authority to enter into agreements of up to 30 years for the use of airport facilities, except for concession agreements, which are not to exceed ten years.

Concession agreements would be subject to rules and regulations to be created for the procurement of such agreements. All other contracts for the use of airport facilities and properties are subject to polices and procedures adopted "from time to time" by the GIAA board, following a 30-day public notice and comment period.

Brown drew from past experience as the Port Authority of Guam general manager who oversaw the legal battle with YTK over an arbitration award.

"The problem we're not talking about, that the government has had a traditional history of, is the misuse and abuse of the authority. Having gone through YTK, ... it's another situation of where you have a private entity who decided they had access to Port property, and they were very vicious about it. ... The Supreme Court (of Guam) determined ... it was not legal because the Guam Legislature never authorized the contract," Brown said.

"We never settled, ... and, fortunately, the Supreme Court came down with a decision before this current administration, which you're a member of, wanted to settle public money," the senator added, further stating that the "real issue" is whether the people of Guam trust executive officials over whom they have no direct influence as voters.

"A lot of people know they want to make the best of interest in investing their money. ... I can totally understand that. But do I trust you? No. Do I trust you to give you a 30-year authority? No. Only because we're not to the part yet where we see a clean track record. And that's where the concern is. It's because, unfortunately, there are public officials and individuals in positions of authority that have a tendency to misuse their power because they listen to external interest," Brown added.

The senator said she has seen abuse from some businesses that deal with the government because the businesses believe the government is incompetent.

"Doesn't mean you guys aren't clean, maybe you are. But I don't know that I want to take that chance of a 30-year lease agreement. Because, at least when it comes here, it has the ultimate level of public scrutiny," Brown added.

GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata said his team's integrity is "up to par" and that is evident in the authority's audits. In addition, he said, the Federal Aviation Administration regularly tracks GIAA processes.

The response led to more questions about what authority the FAA has over GIAA lease agreements.

Federal grant agreements require GIAA to comply with all FAA regulations, with one example being nonaeronautical leases, which have to be negotiated at fair market value, officials stated.

That prompted Brown to ask what involvement the FAA has in the concession litigation involving Lotte Duty Free and DFS. That case has been ongoing about a decade, and the FAA has no involvement. However, Quinata said most legal fees are not being paid from the airport, but he did not have the figure on hand during the public hearing.

"This is your YTK," Brown said. "This ongoing argument ... and that is a very not-so-pleasant side of this issue of interest wanting to control valuable assets owned by our people. So, that's my word of caution and concern," Brown said, adding that she may be open to extending agreement term limits a little longer than five years, but not up to 30 years.

Speaker Therese Terlaje raised her own concerns during the hearing, noting the rules and regulations and board policies for the agreements are not yet before the Legislature.

"I can understand that you want a slightly different process but I'd just like to see some of the details of that," the speaker said.

Acceptable terms

Earlier in the hearing, GIAA Deputy Executive Manager Artemio "Ricky" Hernandez said developers interested in utilizing the airport are told that the the current term limit is five years, but that there is an exception term process.

"That's what really discourages them, in terms of how that process may work. And so, when we do get interest, that in of itself, in terms of explaining that process, we don't get a lot of information other than their interest," Hernandez said.

Quinata said "a lot of folks" are trying to invest in airport facilities and they require longer term periods.

"For example, Air Vietnam, that recently has just contacted us and has given us a memo or a letter of interest, they want to invest in a maintenance recovery and operations hangar. And that hangar is going to cost a minimum of $280 million. And there's no way that they're going to get their return on investment in 20 years. Thirty years is acceptable to them," Quinata said in response to Sen. Telo Taitague, who had asked if there would be any resistance to changing the term length to 20 years, a compromise placed into a bill she introduced in the prior Legislature.

Taitague also listed a number of potential investors at the airport. They had various leasing needs, most of more than five years. The senator asked if these entities were still interested in leasing from the airport.

"I think if this were to move to 30 years, all those folks that have shown interest, I think will definitely be there. Especially our vision for the airport of expanding our air cargo services and cargo facilities is going to be there. So definitely, I think that has high potential," Quinata answered.