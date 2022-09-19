Concerns levied over how GRTA complaints are addressed

The Guam Regional Transit Authority has received about 30 complaints this year, with seven having come in July but none in August, according to discussions during a recent meeting of the GRTA board.

The report garnered some discussion over how the agency addresses complaints, with Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf commenting that he has been at the board for more than a year and has been "hearing the same stuff over and over again."

"It doesn't seem like there's an end or an intention to end the complaints if all we do is just reminding and talking. I think something needs to be documented," said Chargualaf, who also serves as the board vice chair.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Earlier in the meeting, Chargualaf asked how many duplicate or similar complaints were being submitted to the agency and what GRTA was doing to rectify them.

"It's one thing to solve the complaints for this month but is it the same complaint that's going to come up from another rider the next month. So, are we instituting any kind of polices, procedures, SOPs so that we don't repeat these mistakes over and over again," Chargualaf said. "I'm just wondering how do we mitigate or minimize the number of complaints out there and how many of these are repetitive complaints of the same nature, but just from different riders?"

The GRTA ombudsman attending the meeting explained that depending on the complaint, he speaks with the supervisor of the relevant department.

"If there were any repetitive issues, I tend to just speak with them and say, look, this is what we've done with this issue and we will make sure to not have that happen again," the ombudsman said. "We've spoken with the individuals that the complaint was about."

That response prompted Chargualaf to comment those repeat matters should be documented if the agency is customer-focused, noting that GRTA is striving to become "complaint-free" and a "world-class provider."

"So, at some point we need to change the things that we do in order to get to where we want to be. But, if we're just doing repetitively the same things over and over again, then, I'm sorry, but that is definitely not something that I believe we can easily digest," Chargualaf said, before making the comment about having been at the GRTA board for more than a year and hearing the same issues.

The ombudsman clarified that he does note concerns in the agency's log, particularly if there are repeating issues.

Hågat Mayor Kevin Susuico, another GRTA board member, agreed with Chargualaf, stating that complaint matters should go into a file for later review.

"This is all part of performance evaluation. That way it ensures it doesn't happen again," Susuico said.

The ombudsman said he will discuss the suggestion with the interim executive manager.