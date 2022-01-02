Concerns raised about GDOE writing curriculum

Several public high school students recently told officials they don’t feel they’re being taught how to write to a level where they’re prepared for college.

“Just based on my experience, college writing is very different from high school writing - its really more on building strong arguments … making your point straight and precise, which I don’t think high school curriculum covers much,” said Grace Dela Cruz, a Simon Sanchez High School senior and representative to the Islandwide Board of Governing Students.

Dela Cruz was among the student representatives who attended a Department of Education work session to develop the State Strategic Plan, which guides curriculum and instruction.

Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said the concerns raised by Dela Cruz and fellow students aligned with their own, which is what led to changing the grading system so that it focused more on skill and ability, and not just completing tasks.

“So it was possible to get 100% on something that doesn’t measure anything. What the policy changed to standards-based grading or tiered-based grading is it compels teachers to focus on the standards and assess student based on their skill level,” he said.

Addressing the ‘misalignment’

While the change to the grading system is good, the disconnect between how writing is taught in schools and what skills are needed needs to be addressed, according to Pacific Comprehensive Center’s Allison Layland.

Layland is Guam’s assigned federal partner by the U.S. Department of Education. She has been engaged with education officials in the development of the State Strategic Plan, providing technical expertise.

“It sounds like there’s a real misalignment in terms of following the standards and having your instruction be standards-based and the grades need to really be based on demonstrating the standards in a variety of ways,” Layland said.

“But all of them need to be connected to the particular standards of what we want student to know and be able to do. Writing composition really begins in second or third grades when you have them start doing some of that writing.”

While she commended GDOE for making the grading policy change, she noted the need for curriculum alignment to prepare students for college careers and trades.

Focus

Dela Cruz told education officials that during her classes at UOG she saw the difference between writing to simply express thoughts and writing an essay that is focused, composed and includes logical arguments and facts.

“I could just say something and not really back it up with sufficient evidence,” she said. “I think that’s a really important part (of writing) if you are thinking of going into post secondary education.”

Fellow representative Isabela Paco, a Tiyan High School junior and representative to the student group, said she started learning to write proper essays in her junior year.

Guam Education Board member Robert Crisostomo pushed to add to the State Strategic Plan writing assessments for students in grades 5 and 8.

“That’s what our kids are lacking, the mechanical side of writing. The artistic side, the good ideas will come but you have to master the mechanical side,” Crisostomo said.

Dela Cruz’s biggest argument for more assessments was to ensure that students are actually learning.

“I agree with what Mr. Crisostomo said that students can be in the Top Ten and still struggle in college,” she said. “We really need to take into consideration: yes, they are getting good grades but are they really learning long term?

“Because a lot of us are just focused on passing and graduating. But, are we actually keeping all of that information in our heads for when we continue beyond high school?” Dela Cruz asked.

Funding

The students’ insight strengthened the arguments for GDOE to invest more funding towards teaching and assessing students’ proficiency in writing.

Currently, GDOE has $800,000 directed towards all high school assessments including writing, which cost roughly $200,000. According to Sanchez that means there is funds available to purchase writing assessments for other grade levels.

“If we were to make this a little more standardized so that we are more consistent with our expectations externally … then, that would really compel teachers to make sure that was focused on. It’s true we can’t wait til 11th grade or 12th grade to write expository essays,” Sanchez said.