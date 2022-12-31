Condition of injured pedestrian unknown after Anigua collision

The Guam Police Department launched an investigation into an auto-pedestrian accident in Anigua that occurred Friday afternoon.

After a photo circulated on social media showing a person lying in the middle of Marine Corps Drive in front of the U.S. District Court of Guam, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said officers are investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that sent an individual to the hospital with "serious injuries."

GPD was contacted about 4 p.m. and, after officers responded, the Highway Patrol Division was activated to investigate. As Highway Patrol officers investigated, all lanes of traffic heading north from KFC toward the District Court of Guam were closed. Motorists were rerouted onto 6th Street before KFC in Anigua, Savella said.

Guam Fire Department spokesman Nick Garrido said GFD responded to the accident at 3:57 p.m. and upon arrival found a man approximately 40 years of age. CPR was conducted on the man, who was unconscious and unresponsive as he was being taken to Naval Hospital Guam, Garrido said.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, no new information on the condition of the victim was released by law enforcement authorities.

Previous fatality

Police haven't provided any updates on a previous auto-pedestrian collision Oct. 3 that left an 88-year-old man dead.

Romeo Villaverde Gapasangra, 88, was pronounced deceased after the traffic collision, which occurred on Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning, Savella confirmed in a previous press release.

GPD officers reported a gray sedan was driving in the eastbound, outer lane of Marine Corps Drive and struck Gapasangra, who was crossing the street from Serenu Avenue when the collision occurred.

GPD initially said the crash was nonfatal. After the Highway Patrol Division assumed the investigation, authorities later received information Gapasangra was pronounced dead after the collision, Savella said.

The case remains under investigation.