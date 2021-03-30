The 2021 University of Guam Conference for Island Sustainability will be held this month, promising to showcase the rising tide of green job opportunities, and the work undertaken by other islands around the world to create and improve circular economies.

“One thing that we’ve been transitioning our conference to in the past few years is truly going from a regional conference to a more global conference,” Austin Shelton, director of UOG’s Center for Island Sustainability, said. “Because of the partnerships that we have been forming, and island alliances around the world – not just in the Pacific in Micronesia, but in Polynesia, Melanesia, and now even the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean – we are trying to align with these other islands and bring sustainability to the forefront of people’s minds and help change things around the world.”

This year's conference is aimed at shifting the emphasis from the struggles the islands face to their resiliency.

“What we’re saying this year is that under the weight of human illness, biodiversity loss, debilitating storms, and swallowing seas, islands are not sinking. Strong and resilient ‘islands are rising,’” Shelton said, highlighting the theme of the four-day event. “We have this line about traditional navigators, reminding the world that our islands have always been connected. We’re not isolated and distant, but the oceans have connected people to islands for millennia. So now, we are one of the most digitally connected places in the world because of those fiber optic cables connecting North America to Guam and into Asia.”

Future and ongoing projects will be covered, including an upcoming makers’ space and innovation hub at CHamoru Village that will help manufacture consumer goods from recyclable materials. Shelton said plans are also in the works to align this hub with an MIT program that supports these types of fabrication facilities. This Fab Lab program can link Guam entrepreneurs in real-time with similar creators around the world, leading to imports of ideas, like templates for 3D printing. 3D printing is being looked at as an alternative to shipping supplies to Guam.

“We will have a live screen at all times in the room, and you could be talking to people in Germany, in Japan, in Fab Labs all over the world who have plans and schematics. They can share it with you over the internet, you plug it into your 3D printer here in Guam, and you can make the parts or components of something that was designed across the world,” Shelton said.

One advantage of the conference continuing to be held virtually is the access to speakers who may not have been able to travel, or whose locations make flying to Guam cost-prohibitive.

Featured speakers include Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero; Thomas Krise, president of UOG; Philip Dy, chief of staff to the vice president of the Philippines; and Maya Soetoro, co-founder and senior advisor of the Institute for Climate and Peace and sister to former President Barack Obama. Visiting thought leaders from Arizona, Canada, Denmark, the Federated States of Micronesia, Hawaii, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, and Washington, D.C. are also slated to participate in the 12th annual conference.

The virtual event will take place from April 6 to 9. Tickets are $10 for students, and $20 for the general public to take part in the four-day conference, and can be purchased online at uog.edu/cis2021.

“There’s going to be lots of examples of local action to achieve global impact. We hope that you will join us in this movement to make a more sustainable future for all of us,” Shelton said.