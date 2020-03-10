A new claim was filed against the Boy Scouts of America alleging a former altar boy had been sexually abused by the late Louis Brouillard when he served as a priest and Boy Scout leader on Guam.

Attorney Michael Berman filed the confidential proof of claim on behalf of his client, who alleged he had been abused by Brouillard in the late 1970s.

The alleged abuse occurred approximately four times on the grounds of San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada.

The claim alleges Brouillard touched the altar boy's private parts outside of his clothing while he was in the back room changing clothes.

On two other occasions, Brouillard allegedly touched the boy inappropriately while pretending to adjust the zipper on his pants and the belt holding up the boy's pants, the claim states.

The alleged abuse continued during Boy Scout outings at the Lonfit River, where Brouillard allegedly made the boy swim naked in exchange for food.

The lawsuit alleges Brouillard fondled the boy and only let him go when the boy physically pulled away.

The scoutmaster allegedly made the boy leave the river and go to the pickup truck on the pretense of arranging towels for other boys.

Repressed memories

The plaintiff had repressed his memories of the abuse until reports of Brouillard's sexual abuse surfaced in the media, said Berman.

His client began to dwell on the abuse and became concerned it may have affected him psychologically for the long term, the complaint states.

The Boy Scouts have filed for bankruptcy and are attempting to have hundreds of sex abuse cases nationwide, including Guam, brought into a single court in an effort to negotiate a settlement.