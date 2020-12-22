Confidential source to testify at former mayor's sentencing

The woman who went undercover for federal investigators in the case against former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas is set to return to Guam to testify during Blas' sentencing in January.

Blas appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday for a virtual status hearing.

Federal prosecutors plan to fly Brenda Kinian, the government's confidential source during the investigation, back to Guam to possibly testify in-person during sentencing.

"The issue isn't so much Guam's situation, but it's the foreign jurisdictions. The statements we have from the FBI are that the border is closed and will be closed," said Assistant US Attorney Laura Sambataro. "The FBI's information is that that border will remain closed until they have access to the vaccine."

It was only said that Kinian would be coming from an island where the borders are currently closed due to the pandemic.

Kinian may have to testify via video conference if the restrictions continue to prevent her from making the trip.

Blas is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2021.

He is set to appear back in court on Dec. 28.

Blas faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug distribution.