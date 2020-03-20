COVID-19 Guam has 12 cases of COVID-19. Tests started when three people went to Guam Memorial Hospital with flu-like symptoms. March 15: 3 confirmed positive March 17: 2 confirmed positive March 18: 3 confirmed positive March 19: 4 confirmed positive

Four more people on island have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 12 in the last five days, according to a press release issued Thursday evening.

Hours earlier, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued an executive order prohibiting gatherings and mandating social isolation and shutting down many businesses, with some exemptions.

Beginning noon today through March 30, "any place of business or public accommodation shall close and be prohibited from on-site operations," according to the islandwide ordinance.

Also, from noon today through March 30, all public gatherings or congregations for entertainment, food and beverage service, theaters, bowling, fitness or similar activities are prohibited. This will cover public venues where food or beverages are served and consumed at a table or bar.

Tests started March 12

The Department of Public Health and Social Services lab started testing patients on March 12 after three cases showed up at the hospitals and a clinic. Since then, a total of 81 tests have been performed:

• 12 cases tested positive for COVID-19.

• 69 cases tested negative.

The government of Guam said it is aggressively implementing its planned COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission of COVID-19 on Guam.

The total has quadrupled from the first three cases announced Sunday.

Of the four cases announced Thursday, one had a travel history; of the three results confirmed Wednesday, again one had a travel history.

Governor's address

In her address Thursday, the governor said her administration quickly established the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights as a COVID-19 isolation area which has opened.

"I also activated the Guam Army National Guard to provide support and ordered restrictions on social gatherings," the governor said. "I also sought the advice of experts each of us can trust. Dr. Mike Cruz has been activated as the Guam Army National Guard’s state surgeon. He is also the signatory of the 2008 Guam Pandemic Response Plan. Dr. Joleen Aguon, our COVID-19 medical director, is a specialist in pulmonology who will help coordinate our EMS response.

"We have also activated nearly 50 school nurses to assist our efforts. These nurses are helping with airport screenings, public health surveillance, working at our health centers and answering our hotlines."

Social distancing

Officials also continued to urge residents to stay home as much as possible.

"Most often, person-to-person spread is thought to happen among people in close contact (about 6 feet) with each other. Person-to-person spread is thought to occur mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. If there is community spread of COVID-19, take extra measures to put distance between yourself and other people. Stay home. Consider ways of getting food brought to your house through family, social, or commercial networks," the release states.