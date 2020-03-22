Guam now has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of the 123 people tested since March 12, according to a Joint Information Center news release.

All 15 confirmed cases remain in isolation, the JIC release stated.

Officials said COVID-19 patients will be staying at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada unless they require medical attention, in which case they will remain at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Carlo Branch, the governor’s policy director, on Saturday afternoon said the nine patients who initially tested positive but had been sent home were moved to the SNU. The Guam Daily Post asked how officials can be certain those individuals didn’t pass the virus to family members.

“The guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is to allow these individuals to be self-isolated subject to public health monitoring. It was an interim measure until (the Skilled Nursing Unit) was fully prepped,” Branch stated.

“According to science available, being in the same village will not make you susceptible; being on the same street does not make you (susceptible). What does make you susceptible is close contact. The reality of the situation is, with the CDC guidelines, as long as they are subject to monitoring to public health, then they can self-isolate ... away from family members in a separate room.”

He said the nine confirmed cases each had to have their homes made suitable for self-isolation.

“I am told by the public health investigators they do a combination of surprise check-ins and over-the-phone monitoring two to three times a day. This was strictly a temporary measure to allow us time to get (the SNU) prepared,” he said. “It’s an absolute certainty these people should be in isolation (and) we did it on a temporary basis with what the CDC guidelines recommend.”

200 more tests

Meanwhile the Department of Public Health and Social Services received 200 more test kits for COVID-19 analysis on Saturday, though the national shortage of supply meant Guam received less than was requested, according to a Joint Information Center news release.

“Following CDC guidelines, DPHSS has implemented testing criteria that takes this national shortage of testing kits into account,” the JIC release stated. “DPHSS is actively developing contingency plans to increase the amount and frequency of testing. These plans include using certified COVID-19 tests from other countries and from public and private labs in Hawaii and California. As of March 20, there are 91 public health laboratories offering testing throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Guam.”

Close contact

The news of additional test kits will likely be a relief for local doctors who said more people ought to be tested for COVID-19.

Doctors at American Medical Clinic said they’re seeing a lot of people with upper respiratory tract infections – and just about every day, they’ve been seeing patients who they feel require testing for the respiratory illness.

“We send samples once to twice a day, and so far it takes anywhere from 24-48 hours to get results,” Dr. Hoa Nguyen said on Saturday. “This morning we swabbed seven people. Mostly these are people who had close contact with positive COVID-19 ... that’s the Tumon clinic.”

He said it’s his understanding that Public Health can run only 20 tests a day, “so we can’t swab as many (patients) as we would like.”

Officials confirmed that Public Health's lab machine can test up to 20 samples a day. Additionally, officials are looking at other test kits that could potentially allow them to test more per day and a faster rate – so long as they’re compatible with DPHSS equipment and approved by the World Health Organization.

One of the fears of many governments, however, may be realized. Dr. Vince Akimoto, who has been treating patients with upper respiratory infections at AMC clinics, said he’s self-quarantining.

The energetic doctor confirmed that his colleagues at AMC took one look at him Saturday morning when he came into work, swabbed some samples from him, and told him to go home. He wasn’t certain as of Saturday afternoon if Public Health had a chance to test the sample. He said he doesn’t have a fever but is coughing and otherwise feels fine.

Both he and Nguyen urged everyone to remain at home as much as possible, even if you feel fine, but particularly if you’re filling at all ill. Additionally, in instances where you have to go out in public to replenish supplies, practice social distancing.