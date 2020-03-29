55 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Guam’s total confirmed cases to 55, according to the Office of the Governor.

The governor continues to call on the people of Guam to follow her social isolation directive and to practice social distancing, even as the local government tries to determine the processes by which federal help will be given to local residents and businesses.

During a press conference Saturday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said seven people have since recovered from COVID-19. And while this is good news, she said, testing continues for those who are symptomatic and reiterated residents should stay at home as much as possible.

The governor explained that according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, recovery requires three days after fever or some symptoms have shown – seven days after the initial onset of symptoms.

“Despite being no longer infectious, we will continue to monitor their status. However, I must note that our patients are not recovering as quickly as we are discovering new cases. For every person cleared of COVID-19, we are getting even more confirmations. And recovery varies from person to person. Some will report feeling fine, but others will experience long-term issues related to the infection,” she said.

“We’re not yet out of the woods – we’re not even close,” she said. “If we don’t continue to practice social distancing, if we don’t adhere to the social isolation directive, this fight will continue much longer than any of us can prepare for. ... The worst is yet to come, and the best course of action is to act like you are already infected."

Positive cases

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has performed 366 tests from March 12-28. A total of 55 cases tested positive and 277 tested negative for COVID-19, with seven patients who have recovered and one death.

Two of the confirmed cases are from Naval Hospital Guam, said DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey.

USS Theodore Roosevelt

The confirmed cases, however, do not include the sailors and personnel from the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which pulled into port at Naval Base Guam on Saturday while military officials test the approximately 5,000 personnel on board.

The governor, during Saturday's press conference, said there were 20 sons and daughters of Guam aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt who cannot be forgotten.

At last count there were 23 reported confirmed COVID-19 cases on the aircraft carrier. Navy officials have said additional positive cases have been discovered as testing continues. National media are reporting those numbers have exceeded 30.

According to Joint Region Marianas spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, "To protect operational security, we are not disclosing any specific numbers of sailors with test results indicative of COVID-19."

Moore said the military would not confirm specifics about where the sailors are being quarantined, but he did confirm personnel in quarantine will be restricted in movement to specific locations on the base and will not come in contact with the local community.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said the medical team aboard the Roosevelt is performing tests for the crew consistent with CDC guidelines and are working to increase the rate of testing as much as possible.

"Immediate priority will be symptomatic sailors, those in close contact with sailors who have tested positive already and essential watch standers. We are isolating those who test positive," said Gilday. "Deep cleaning of the ship's spaces is also ongoing."

The governor said while national media reports had indicated Guam would be considered a repatriation site for Americans abroad, she said on Saturday she was assured by Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. Phil Davidson this was "not the case."

Released from quarantine

She also noted some people who were being housed at quarantine facilities have been allowed to return home, but some are choosing to stay.

“In one of our facilities, those who have been cleared to leave earlier than the quarantine period have decided to complete quarantine at the facility, protecting their families and our island,” the governor said. “Their decision is something we all need to emulate.”

Officials expect the number of confirmed people will continue to increase, though they’ve said home isolation and social distancing is helping to blunt the spread.

Test kits and makeshift hospitals

Unpingco-DeNorcey said Public Health has another testing kit set that will allow the agency’s lab to perform about 300 tests.

The governor said she has requested another 1,000 test kits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Unpingco-DeNorcey has requested another 1,000 from the CDC. The governor said she also requested that Adm. John Menoni, Joint Region Marianas commander, work through his military network and channels to see how additional test kits could be provided to Guam.

The Army Corps of Engineers is working with Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, the adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, on potential facilities that can be retrofitted into a hospital. The process takes about two to three weeks, but the facilities can assist acute care centers that are overwhelmed.

"They can retrofit a facility that can house up to 250 beds," said the governor. "(The Army Corps) is also very focused on our situation here and they will work as expeditiously as they can to be able to again increase our facility capacity to treat our COVID-19 patients."