With three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Guam, the question of whether schools will remain open is one that many parents hope will be answered when officials meet today.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, during an emergency press conference Sunday evening at Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, said she will be meeting with Guam Department of Education, Department of Defense Education Activity, military leaders and private schools to discuss the school situation.

Guam DOE officials announced today's professional development day is canceled, though school administrators and 12-month employees are still required to report for duty.

St. Paul Christian School on Sunday announced there would be no classes today.

Additionally, Guam Memorial Hospital announced a change to its visitor policy. Mayors canceled village-sponsored events in line with the governor's plan to ban social gatherings of more than 100 people. Officials said further guidance on social gatherings will be provided today.

The government of Guam is expected to remain open today, officials said.

The announcement of positive COVID-19 cases came a day after the governor declared a state of public health emergency. The executive order banned official government travel and social gatherings of more than 100 people.

Guam's first COVID-19 cases

"Just a short time ago, I was informed that three individuals were confirmed positive for COVID-19 based on five test results that were returned today," Leon Guerrero said Sunday evening.

According to a press release, the Department of Public Health and Social Services Guam Public Health Laboratory in Tamuning tested samples from five people – two who had met the "person under investigation" criteria and three surveillance cases. Three tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The three patients, all local residents over the age of 60, showed up at Guam Memorial Hospital on Saturday, the governor stated.

Two of the patients are related and arrived on a United Airlines flight from Manila on the morning of March 2, she said.

"If you were on this flight and have flu-like symptoms, stay home and contact your doctor," she said.

The third patient had no recent travel history.

A press release sent out following the press conference noted that the third individual has a family member who recently returned from Japan. The condition of the person who flew in from Japan isn't mentioned in the press release.

All the patients were held at GMH while results were pending and they remain there now, Leon Guerrero said.

Identifying close contacts

DPHSS and GMH are "working to identify close contacts of the three patients," the press release stated.

"Close contacts may include family members and co-workers who will be quarantined and actively monitored by Public Health for 14 days after their last contact with the case," the release stated.

The governor said officials also are working with Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, Guam Customs and Quarantine and others.

"This is what we prepared for and, while we must suspect more cases, everything that can be done is being done," Leon Guerrero said.

Leon Guerrero doesn't have the authority to ban travel, but she urged residents to avoid travel to the Philippines or other affected areas.

Anyone who does travel is asked to self-quarantine for no less than 14 days, she said.

"While we know that the elderly are more susceptible, I am asking everyone to do what works, exercising social distancing, avoid large social events (and) implement good hygiene," she said.

Following the press conference, Dr. Thomas Shieh suggested the government may need to "quarantine the entire island."

"For two weeks, only essential workers allowed out, those in health care and public safety," said Shieh, who is also president of the Guam Medical Association. "We suck it up for two weeks, shut down all in- and outbound flights. Stop the spread."

GMH reduces visiting hours

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority adjusted its visiting policy for GMH. Changes include:

• Emergency department is restricted to patients and staff only. If the admitted patient is a minor, person with a disability or otherwise requires a guardian, one visitor/caregiver will be authorized to accompany the patient.

• In all other patient-care areas, one visitor/caregiver per patient is permitted inside the hospital facility.

• GMHA is restricting viewing of the deceased to one hour.

• All visitors and caregivers will undergo temperature screenings before entering the hospital. Those who register temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed to enter and an alternative caregiver will be required.