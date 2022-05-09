Conflict counsel services sought in case of disagreement over transgender athlete

Whether a transgender girl rugby player should be allowed to continue to play is uncharted territory for the Guam Department of Education.

“This is an emerging issue, it’s a complex issue. Many sports associations and states and school districts are dealing with it currently and it's not decided one way or another. But again the issue is here on Guam and we have to face it,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

For an hour and a half, GDOE and the Guam Board of Education discussed the controversial issue and although the board did not take a position on the matter, it indicated that legal representation has been sought.

The GEB Safe and Healthy Schools committee addressed the concerns Wednesday during a work session following publicity over the matter after the superintendent issued his determination.

GEB committee chairwoman Maria Gutierrez made it clear from the start that no deliberations would be made, while she cautioned education officials about their impending input.

“The conduct of this work session as board members, I caution you that we are not going to deliberate or offer your opinion on what side you are taking. This is a work session I want to make that clear,” Gutierrez said. “We are not here to discuss your opinion.”

Because the issue is sensitive, GEB Chairman Mark Mendiola contacted the attorney general’s office for additional services.

“I requested the AG to add conflict counsel, in the event we have a disagreement with the superintendent on a position or items that we will discuss. This was mentioned to us at a previous board that if there’s an issue that arises out of conflict that the AG would represent the board. I penned a letter to him exercising that request,” Mendiola said.

A response form the AG has yet to be received. Although Fernandez noted that his determination was based on legal counsel’s advice, he indicated having the additional input is a proactive measure.

“Because I rely on legal counsel’s advice and guidance on my determination on this issue, and if the board is not satisfied with the guidance and action taken and is seeking affirmation of that legal advice, the recommendation of course, is to go to the attorney general for review,” Fernandez said.

Independent review

The review would be independent and separate from GDOE’s legal counsel.

“I am trying to make sure that we have the top cover for the board in the sense that if we have a disagreement with certain positions that were stated out in public as contrary to the superintendent's position. I want to make sure that everyone on this board is afforded its legal guidance … it’s as simple as that,” Mendiola said.

The addition is also “about meeting legal muster,” according to Fernandez.

“You’re probably going want to have that legal affirmation that your action is proper,” he said. “I think what this is doing is being proactive so that in the event there’s any disagreement especially on legal grounds there is a mechanism to resolve that legal difference, looking to the AG to make that decision.”

Under local law, according to Gutierrez, the board “has no authority to establish interscholastic policy,” noting the superintendent has issued an “operational” decision.

At the time the board directed the superintendent to establish the bylaws and constitution that was adopted and approved, Nov. 13, 2019.

“Every board member that was sitting was given a copy of the bylaws and constitution to review if they have any input. Therefore, if the board wants to establish policy that’s not the discussion today,” Gutierrez said. “The discussion is we want to hear from Fernandez. He issued his statement out based on that. We are not questioning his authority because this is a work session.”

Fernandez used his time before the committee to clarify the matter for the board, to allow the board to determine how they’d like to proceed on the issue.

Prior to the start of this year’s season there were no policies or rules governing transgender participation in interscholastic rugby.

“In our bylaws when it comes to rugby we do require that the rugby union submit its rules for the season prior to the commencement of the first game. The first matches were held on April 9, this year,” Fernandez said. “We did subsequently receive a memo from Guam Rugby referencing the World Rugby guidelines but that came after the start of the season so that presents a separate challenge.”

Without guidelines in place, Fernandez took action based on his presiding authority over the Interscholastic Sports Association in addressing the question.

“While this question does involve policies in general, there were no policies in place at the time. The question was based on what we did have. Did the bylaws prohibit or allow transgender participation in rugby, specifically transgender female participation in girl’s rugby? And that was the question I had to decide in order to take action in the midst of an ongoing season,” Fernandez said.

Title IX

Fernandez stressed that the public school system must look to develop an approach that is fair, equitable and appropriate for the situation.

“There is work ahead to do but in this case I was dealing with an ongoing season.” Fernandez said,” In making my determination I did note that as a federally funded entity, we have a responsibility to provide protections against discrimination under Title IX, which is a federal civil rights law that applies to activities that are sponsored by educational institutions such as GDOE,” Fernandez said.

Title IX encompasses existing regulations and subsequent guidance due to the change in presidential administrations.

“Early in 2021, President Biden issued two executive orders extending Title IX protections to include gender identity. Of course as the agencies that are affected are developing rules which are expected shortly,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez’s determination to allow the transgender player to participate was based on that guidance.

“We noted and communicated to Guam Rugby that they did not submit any rules pertaining to transgender participation nor were there any in the ISA guidelines. In light of our interpretation of Title IX we did not see any reason to prohibit and exclude a transgender female from participating in girls rugby,” Fernandez said.

However, his determination in this specific case is not to be a policy governing all future sports or incidents moving forward.

“It's really being done on a case-by-case basis, with regard to this particular season and situation. I know there are a couple of arguments out there that merit consideration,” Fernandez said.

Concerns addressed

One concern being the competitive advantage for Guam High School, the team the transgender player is on.

“Based on our review I believe Guam High has lost two of its three competitions. There wasn’t any clear basis or argument for competitive advantage coming from those weekend matches,” Fernandez said.

Another concern raised was the safety of the players.

“Tiyan High School did raise the concerns about three athletes injured by the transgender female in the first weekend of competition. Upon looking at these matters and speaking to the high school administrator for Guam Rugby, Paul Claros, there wasn’t any indication that these injuries were anywhere beyond what would normally occur in a rugby match,” Fernandez said.

He noted that subsequent matches that did not involve the transgender player also resulted in injuries.

“I am aware of students who have received broken ankles, broken collar bones as a result of rugby competition. This certainly wasn’t the case for the three injured athletes. Based on the evidence on hand we were not able to determine whether there is an immediate safety concern,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez said he met with Guam Rugby officials who determined that they would follow the World Rugby regulations which bans transgender participation.

“Our response to them was that they are required as our vendor to abide by our directive and follow that directive in operating our rugby league,” Fernandez said. “We are looking into this weekend’s matches; we haven’t received a definitive response yet but we understand that the athlete in question did not participate in their match.”

Fernandez said they are working to determine if the athlete’s nonparticipation was a result of an action by the Guam Rugby Union.

“Upon review of that matter we will determine if any further action by the department is needed relative to the girls rugby league. In taking action in this matter I did consult with legal counsel to work through the legal issues involved,” Fernandez said.