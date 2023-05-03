Conflict in laws halts victim compensation

Victims of crime seeking compensation will be unable to receive money until a conflict between local and federal laws is resolved.

On Friday, the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission met for the first time since November 2022 to discuss a drafted bill that, if passed into law, would keep private information and records about victims seeking compensation confidential.

Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson, a newly confirmed member of the CICC and a former attorney general, senator and judge, explained to the commissioners the bill was needed because of a conflict between federal law and local law, taking into consideration the CICC was a federally funded program.

Barrett-Anderson said the conflict comes from Guam's law not being aligned with federal law, which keeps victims' private information and records confidential.

"I went ahead and did some (of) my research myself, and it was clear we do have a conflict, and we need to resolve that conflict," she said, adding the commission should not consider compensating victims until it is resolved.

"We have to delay hearing applications," said Barrett-Anderson, who spent the remainder of the hearing reading through the drafted bill. It was later approved by the commission and will be submitted to the Legislature.

The details of the bill state the CICC will continue to hold public hearings, but the discussion of victim applications will not be carried out publicly.

"I want to clarify that our efforts to resolve the conflict will address only a portion of our hearings where we consider the applications and vote on the applications, but it does not refer to administrative portions of our hearing, which will continue to be subject to public hearing requirements," Barrett-Anderson said, while referencing the Open Government Law that bars commissioners from meeting in private.

However, she added, a victim's information, which includes medical records and statements of personal experience resulting from a crime, can be open to the public only if written consent is obtained.

"The victim can allow that to be open with written consent and (if it is) timely and reasonably proffered to the victim during their application process," Barrett-Anderson said.

After approving of the drafted bill, Barrett-Anderson said she would prepare a letter to be sent to Speaker Therese Terlaje to notify lawmakers the commission would like to propose the bill with the hopes of it being passed into law before budget hearings later this year.