A 37-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly punching a man in the face over an entry the victim’s wife posted on Facebook.

Police responded to a domestic assault complaint in Tamuning on Wednesday.

It was alleged that Merem Okichy had broken into a relative’s home and assaulted the victim.

According to court documents, the victim told police he heard someone banging on the door and went to check it. The door burst open and Okichy was apparently angry and intoxicated. After a brief argument, Okichy allegedly began punching the vicim’s face with a close fist, the magistrate’s complaint states.

Okichy was interviewed by police and said he had gone over to the relative’s home to confront him about a post the relative’s wife had posted on Facebook. Okichy allegedly told the victim that he should have verbally disciplined his wife in accordance with their culture, court documents state.

Okichy was arrested and charged with burglary, family violence and criminal mischief.