Confusion slows budget discussion

Budget discussions in the Guam Legislature on Wednesday, while slow going, hit a bump that lasted several hours after motions that one senator said were meant to improve productivity did the opposite.

Following a morning of budget discussion with the Committee on Appropriations, Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee made a motion to allow the committee to mark up the budget and then vote on the budget once session is allowed to resume.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lee said she was “frustrated with back and forth in the conversations this morning,” and suggested motions to help move discussions forward.

Sen. Telo Taitague raised her hand to comment but Sen. Joe San Agustin stated, “Hold on Sen. Telo, this is a committee action.”

Sen. Therese Terlaje expressed her concerns with the motions, which later passed as six committee members voted in favor.

"Only committee members can vote? It’s kind of contrary to when you recessed into committee, it was very specific authority given by the whole body. And one of the parameters was that we would not be voting on amendments and putting that kind of restrictions on the body,” said Therese Terlaje. “I don’t like the part where we’re going to be moving forward on a budget but excluding some of the members who are not members of the committee.”

Lee said her motion was clear, later noting that the term “member” in her motion meant all senators. Something San Agustin confirmed with legal counsel later.

COVID-19 positive

Senators paused budget discussions and closed the Congress Building after a legislative staffer tested positive for COVID-19, which was announced Aug. 12.

On Aug. 13, the legislature went into session and voted to move the budget discussion to the Appropriations Committee. In the committee meetings, the budget was to be discussed but no votes or amendments were to be allowed until session resumed.

Formal markup

Lee made a motion to allow the committee to “conduct a formal markup” of the budget bill. That budget bill would be introduced when session resumed as a substitute bill, 282-35 (LS) “as further substituted on the floor.”

Additionally, the subsequent motion would “allow all members, during this committee meeting, to proffer amendments to Bill 282-35 (LS), as substituted, for the committee’s consideration, provided that prior to any amendment being entertained, it must: 1) be submitted to the committee electronically; and 2) have a minimum of six co-sponsors.”

The discussion on the motion also drew fire from the Republican Party of Guam, which sent out a statement, calling the motion a “subversive political move.”

They said Lee, who isn’t running for office this year, “is using her final months to curry favor for Adelup, introduced an amendment that would block several Senators, mainly Republicans, from actively engaging in the Government of Guam’s Fiscal Year 2021 Budget discussions.”

“This would absolutely guarantee a rubber stamp process which would authorize the Governor to spend hard-earned taxpayer dollars as she so chooses,” the Republican Party stated.

In response, Lee’s office released the following statement: "Reading is the key. This release is materially false. It incorrectly concludes that only committee members can proffer amendments in the committee. As the Chairman, Sen. San Agustin made clear today, all Senators are able to proffer amendments in his committee, and all amendments not entertained at the committee level can be proffered during session."