WASHINGTON – Members of Congress, shaken and angry following a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters, put a final stamp on President-elect Joe Biden's victory early Thursday morning and brought an end to a historically turbulent post-election period.

Republicans had at one point planned to object to the electoral college votes in a series of states won by Biden, but after the storming of the Capitol, several GOP senators changed course, disputing only Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both challenges failed.

Shortly after Congress affirmed Biden's win, Trump pledged an "an orderly transition." The statement, tweeted by White House social media director Dan Scavino as Trump remained locked out of his own Twitter account, stops short of conceding or congratulating Biden.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said, noting that Congress's action "represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history."

In the final moments of the joint session, Senate Chaplain Barry Black said a prayer lamenting "the desecration of the United States Capitol building, the shedding of innocent blood, the loss of life and the quagmire of dysfunction that threaten our democracy," and Vice President Mike Pence gaveled the meeting to a close, as the Democrats present gave only a half-hearted show of applause.

The lawmakers convened Wednesday evening, after hours of delay, in a show of defiance. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had consulted with fellow congressional leaders, the Pentagon, the Justice Department and Pence before concluding that Congress should move ahead with the ceremony interrupted earlier in the day by rioters provoked to action by Trump at a morning rally.

"Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy. It was anointed at the highest level of government. It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election of Joe Biden," wrote Pelosi, D-Calif.

As lawmakers returned to work following the riot, the tone of the debate turned more somber and impassioned than before the interruption, with a number of Republicans who had planned to slow the proceedings with objections announcing they would stand aside.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. This is still the people's house," Pence said as he formally reopened the Senate.