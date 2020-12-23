Congress approves $600 relief check, rent support, jobless aid

A bipartisan $908 billion pandemic relief bill that would help keep Guam residents from hunger, homelessness and deep financial ruin now awaits President Donald Trump's signature.

The House of Representatives and the Senate passed the omnibus bill Tuesday Guam time.

Residents will see a direct stimulus check of $600 per taxpayer, up to $645 in extended weekly unemployment aid through March 14, 2021, and a $75 million rent relief program, once the bill becomes law.

The omnibus bill will accelerate nationwide vaccine distribution and aid health care workers, keep schools running, and assist small businesses during the pandemic.

"This overwhelming vote is a clear signal that enactment is imminent," Del. Michael San Nicolas said on the House passage of H.R. 133 with a 359-53 vote.

Within two hours, the Senate passed the bill with a 92-6 vote.

The $908 billion pandemic relief aid is tacked on to a $1.4 trillion sweeping federal spending bill that's 5,593 pages, the longest bill in the government's history by far.

San Nicolas said the bill "is likely to make its way to Guam and our people with a Christmas kickoff."

'A big help'

For Catalina Roldan, extending the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to March will be "a big help" for her family since she's still having difficulty finding a new job.

Roldan lost her job in March directly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, she said, there's PUA to temporarily support the family, including her children.

She's hoping she'll have a job before the extended PUA expires next year.

Her husband was also furloughed and was only recently called back to work, but still on reduced hours.

"My husband has not received any PUA yet," she said Tuesday. "But thankfully he now has a pay date."

They are among the 27,000 individual PUA claimants on Guam, most of them already receiving unemployment assistance.

Without the enactment of the pandemic relief bill, Guam's displaced workers can no longer file additional PUA claims after Dec. 26.

San Nicolas said the goal is to have the unemployment aid programs continue as seamlessly as possible.

With the PUA extension, those who will lose their job in January, for example, can still apply for and be eligible to receive PUA, San Nicolas said.

For Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the pandemic relief package "could not have come at a better time."

"Our people, and people across the nation, have been impacted by COVID-19, and no one can deny that federal assistance is needed," she said in a statement.

What's in it for Guam

San Nicolas, who secured a second term in November, held a news briefing via Zoom while the House was voting on the bill.

"While we have thanked many in Congress for helping us ensure our people are included, we would like to take this opportunity to thank the Lord for the blessings on our people, and a merry blessed Christmas," San Nicolas said.

San Nicolas said the COVID-19 relief package includes provisions for the following:

• A second economic impact payment or stimulus check of $600 per taxpayer or $1,200 for married couples filing jointly, and $600 per qualifying child.

• An extension of the PUA program, at $345 per week, up to March 14, 2021. The maximum PUA eligibility claims period is extended from 39 weeks, to 50 weeks.

• A restart of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation of $300 a week, up to March 14, 2021. The prior FPUC was for $600 a week.

• $75 million in direct rental assistance for Guam residents who may be able to seek relief for payment of past-due rent up to 12 months or since the pandemic started. It can also be used to pay past-due utility bills.

• Extension of the eviction moratorium to Jan. 31, 2021, so no one will be kicked out of their houses between now and when the rent relief program should be established and rolled out.

• A 15% increase in monthly food assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

• A new round of the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program for small businesses to keep their employees on payroll.

• Direct education funds through the Educational Stabilization Fund.

• Additional funding for child care facilities, and head start programs.

• Funding for community development financial institutions such as local banks.

• Medicaid coverage for citizens of freely associated states living on Guam and in the U.S.

San Nicolas is a co-sponsor of this language that restores Medicaid eligibility for FAS citizens living in the United States. They have been excluded from the program since 1996.

"This is very significant because originally they were funded from the (local Medically Indigent Program)," the delegate said.

'Fine tune programs'

While the massive relief package provides financial relief directly to Guam residents, small businesses, health care and education agencies, it does not contain direct relief for states and the government of Guam.

However, any unused Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funding can be spent up to Dec. 31, 2021 instead of Dec. 30, 2020, San Nicolas said.

As of mid-November, some $41 million in GovGuam's nearly $118 million in direct pandemic relief from the CARES Act was unspent, but the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has stated the remainder of the funds have been committed to specific expenses.

During a question-and-answer period with the media, San Nicolas said he recommends that GovGuam "fine tune" existing pandemic relief programs such as the unemployment assistance and the rent assistance programs, in anticipation of the added $75 million rent assistance program and extended PUA program, among other things.

Military spending bill

The National Defense Authorization Act, meanwhile, still awaits Trump's action, according to San Nicolas. The president has until Dec. 23 to veto the NDAA or it lapses into law.

It extends authorization on Guam to hire foreign workers on H-2B visas for civilian projects, in addition to existing hiring for the Department of Defense construction projects, and contains language for pay raises for military service members.

"We have received word from our leadership that should the president veto it, they will be calling us back in for an override vote on Dec. 28th," San Nicolas said. "I'm hopeful that we won't be seeing a veto of such meaningful legislation just days before Christmas."