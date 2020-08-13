The Guam Congress Building has been closed after a staff member of the Legislature tested positive for COVID-19.

Phil Leon Guerrero, senior policy advisor to Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, confirmed that with the closure, Senators will likely return to the building just to recess budget talks.

"What's clear is it is not safe to hold an in-person session today," Leon Guerrero said. "Discussions are ongoing among the members to decide exactly how long the recess will be and what type of discussions will be held during the recess to continue work on the budget bill."

The Speaker's office announced in a press release sent out early Thursday morning the measure the Legislature is taking to protect the health and safety of employees, senators and the public:

1. Until further notice, the Guam Congress Building will be closed to all personnel not authorized by the Executive Director.

2. All employees who were present in the Guam Congress Building this week will not physically report to their worksites, and will telework instead. These employees should isolate at home pending further guidance from their physician or the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), and the Executive Director. All affected employees should contact their immediate supervisor, or Human Resources with any questions.

The executive director will begin discussions with DPHSS to determine precautions and next steps, to include testing options and cleaning and disinfecting the Congress Building, prior to its re-opening.