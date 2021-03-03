Congress ethics panel releases 2020 report on San Nicolas investigation

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics on Monday released a previously confidential report from January 2020 that led to a full-blown ethics investigation into Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas.

The still-ongoing investigation involves alleged activities during San Nicolas' first campaign for delegate in 2018.

The January 2020 report, from the Office of Congressional Ethics, says there is "substantial reason to believe" that San Nicolas:

• failed to disclose required information or disclosed false information in his Federal Election Commission filings;

• accepted cash contributions that were in excess of FEC limits for individual donors and in excess of the limits for cash contributions; and

• converted campaign funds to personal use.

'May have violated rules, law'

The year-old report from the OCE states in part that San Nicolas may have omitted required information from or disclosed false information in his FEC candidate committee reports.

"If Del. San Nicolas failed to disclose required information or disclosed false information in his FEC filings, then he may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law," the report says.

The report also says if San Nicolas accepted cash contributions in excess of FEC limits and expended campaign committee funds not attributable to verifiable campaign or political purposes, then he "may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law."

After a 6-0 vote on Jan. 31, 2020, the board of the Office of Congressional Ethics recommended "further review" of the San Nicolas case by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics.

The board referred the investigation to the U.S. House Committee on Ethics, which received the report and referral on Feb. 10, 2020.

A month later, the House Committee on Ethics announced that the ethics investigation into San Nicolas moved to a House Investigative Subcommittee inquiry.

More reasons to investigate

By that time, there were additional grounds for further investigation, including San Nicolas' alleged interference in a government investigation.

San Nicolas earlier said the allegations lodged against him by a former staffer "have no basis," and that he will go through the process "in order to disprove the allegations made against us."

The subcommittee, which has not made any public statement about its findings, has the authority to determine whether San Nicolas may have done the following:

• engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on his congressional staff;

• converted campaign funds to personal use;

• accepted improper and/or excessive campaign contributions;

• reported campaign disbursements that may not be legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes;

• omitted required information from or disclosed false information in reports filed with the Federal Election Commission;

• made false statements to government investigators or agencies; and/or

• improperly interfered or attempted to interfere in a government investigation of related allegations in violation of House Rules, law, regulations, or other standards of conduct.

San Nicolas was reelected for a second term in a general and then a runoff election in November 2020.

In a March 1 statement, the House Committee on Ethics said pursuant to House rules, it is making public the Office of Congressional Ethics' report in the matter referred to the committee in February 2020.

"The committee notes that the mere facts of an investigation into these allegations does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred. No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with committee rules," the statement said.