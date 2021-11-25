Congress members' letter calls out shipment of fighting roosters to Guam

Animal Wellness Action and the Animal Wellness Foundation in a press release Wednesday applauded members of Congress for pressing the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to crack down against illegal animal fighting shipments.

The lawmakers specifically called out the shipment of thousands of roosters shipped through the U.S. mail from cockfighters in the states to Guam.

The letter, led by Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Illinois, the chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services & General Government, and Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, the ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee, was signed by 36 members of the House including 24 Democrats and 12 Republicans.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“According to a review of shipping records obtained by Animal Wellness Action,” the lawmakers wrote, “the Guam Department of Agriculture allowed more than 500 shipments of fighting birds into the territory from state-based cockfighters.” There were more than 10,000 animals in these shipments from 2017 – 2021, the vast majority of them male birds destined for fighting pits. AWA has obtained records of all of the shipping documents through Freedom of Information Act requests.

“It is shocking to place live animals in a box with no food or water and send them on a long, multi-flight journey – in some cases an 8,000-mile journey from North Carolina to Guam – to end up in a cockfight,” said Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, in the press release. “We are not sure what’s worse – the flight or the fight.”