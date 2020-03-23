It's still unclear how much Americans will receive in economic assistance – and when they will receive it – from the financial aid package Congress is considering for millions of individuals who have suffered reduced pay, job loss and other adverse economic impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday, Guam time, Senate and House negotiators were expected to continue narrowing the divide between some of the Republican-led proposals and the Democratic counterproposals.

Under the GOP proposal, individuals and families would receive $1,200 and $2,400 in direct cash payments based on their income, politico.com reported Sunday. But some Republicans, including Sen. Mitt Romney, of Utah, complained the proposal's structure – as written – would penalize lower-income Americans who do not have a taxable income, according to the report.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas has stated a Democratic proposal would provide up to $2,000 for every individual. San Nicolas on Saturday also said he has enlisted the support of Guam Republicans for the federal relief packages.

Senator: 'Those numbers don't make any sense'

One of the Democratic negotiators, Michigan Sen. Deborah Ann Stabenow, on Friday questioned the GOP plan for proposing $1,200 rebate checks for adults earning up to $75,000 per year but much less – as little as $600 – for people who earn little to no federally taxable income.

"I couldn't believe that they were talking about lowest-income people getting $600 and somebody making $75,000 getting twice as much as that, $1,200," The Hill quoted Stabenow as saying. "Those numbers don't make any sense."

$1.3T stimulus package

The proposed financial relief for individuals and families is part of a broader $1.3 trillion stimulus package that is meant to stem the economic downturn and keep the nation from slipping into a recession, possibly even a depression, national news organizations have reported.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was trying to reach a deal by Friday, according to The Washington Post.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, expressed confidence there will be a deal for everyday Americans to get financial relief.

"There is no unsolvable problem if we face it wisely and courageously with wisdom with courage we will endeavor to finish the job here in Congress – whatever it takes," Schumer said, in part, in a social media post.