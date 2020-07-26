For the first time, on Tuesday, the House Administration Subcommittee on Elections will focus on voting rights specifically for the millions of Americans living on Guam and other U.S. territories.

The subcommittee has had hearings on voting rights over the last few years. The discussions, however, often focus on voter I.D. issues, voting by mail, or absentee voting.

“And usually voting rights in the territories get left off that list. It’s just not talked about in Congress or among civil rights organizations at a national level,” said Neil Weare, president and founder of Equally American, a nonpartisan public interest law organization that works to advance equality and voting rights in U.S. territories.

“So what I’m excited about this hearing, is really for the first time territorial voting rights are being put on the list alongside all the other voting rights issues that the United States faces. I think that provides an opportunity for having more discussions about these issues and getting much more attention than it has in the past.”

He noted that this discussion is a “really positive development, especially in light of the 2020 election.”

Currently, Americans living in the territories aren’t able to vote for the U.S. president. And while most Americans have the opportunity to go to the polls to elect the next president, Guamanians and Americans in other territories will be left at the sidelines.

“A lot of members of Congress aren’t even aware that almost 4 million Americans are disenfranchised just because they happen to live in a territory,” Weare said.

Moving forward, Weare said, Equally American has taken some issues to court "that could expand voting rights."

"In Congress there are approaches that could range from a constitutional amendment as was done for the District of Columbia with the 23rd amendment, to options like statehood could be on the table,” he said. “None of that is very likely in the next few months but depending on how elections happen in November there may be new opportunities next year.”

Weare added his appreciation to Chairman Fudge and Ranking Member Davis for holding this historic hearing.

"And I look forward to testifying in support of voting rights for residents of U.S. territories,” he said.

The House Subcommittee on Elections will meet virtually at 10 a.m. EDT. The first panel will consist of statements by members of Congress from each territory. Weare and other witnesses from the territories will participate in the second panel. The hearing may be viewed live here, and more information is available here.