Congress urged to include village roads in infrastructure plans

Guam's 19 mayors and seven vice mayors, and two senators asked Congress to include the construction and repair of "local" or village roads in a massive federal infrastructure package.

They advocated for the expanded use of federal highway funds in the infrastructure package, which is at $1 trillion-plus, to include secondary and other local roads, which, they said, are currently excluded.

The senators and mayors jointly wrote a July 28 letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Rob Portman, and others.

In their letter, they asked for a specific amendment to Section 1118 of Public Law 109-59, which established the Territorial Highway Program.

Under the current law, Territorial Highway Funds can only be used to "design, construct, operate and maintain a system of arterial and collector highways, including necessary interisland connectors."

The Guam officials said given the island's geographic limitations and typography, most of Guam's roads function as "arterial and collector highways" yet are classified as "local roads."

This strict definition results in the exclusion of most of Guam's roads from the use of federal highway funds.

"To rectify this, we humbly ask your support to strike out 'arterial and collector highways' or add 'local roads' to § 215 (c)(D) of Chapter 2 of Title 23, United States Code as added by Section 1118 of Public Law 109-59," the Guam senators, mayors and vice mayors said in their bipartisan letter to U.S. senators.

Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said any opportunity to help Guam receive the funding necessary to upgrade and maintain its secondary and tertiary roads is important.

"Our direct communication with the Senate through the assistance of our committee chairperson clearly expresses the essential need for this inclusion," Alig told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

The letter was signed by Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, the chairman and vice chairwoman, respectively, of the Guam Legislature's Committee on Mayors' Council, and the mayors and vice mayors.

"Guam’s roadways have been neglected for far too long and something needs to be done," Terlaje said in a statement. "The infrastructure package of $1.9 trillion is to rebuild America and set us up for the future. Guam is America in Asia and our residents deserve the same consideration as their fellow citizens in the contiguous United States."

Muña Barnes said this "unprecedented infrastructure package is a chance for Guam to reset, and improve the condition of our roadways for the next 20 years and beyond."

"We’re on the road to recovery and we need to do whatever we can to ensure it’s as smooth as possible," she said.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said Guam's routed roads are important, but village roads are "the lifeline to those routed roads and anything we can do to ensure that we give them the same attention as our routed roads is direly needed and welcomed by our village leaders."