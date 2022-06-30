While an official notice has not been sent, it appears a delayed annual address from Del. Michael San Nicolas has been scheduled.

According to an email from Speaker Therese Terlaje to Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, obtained by The Guam Daily Post, preparations for the address, previously referred to as “The State of Congress,” should already be in motion.

“I am writing to you to request the assistance of the (executive) director, facilities manager and Sergeant at Arms to reserve this date and arrange for the 2022 Congressional Address,” Terlaje emailed to Barnes. “We are in correspondence with the office of (our delegate) and advised that we will make arrangements for Monday, July 11, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Guam Congress Building Session Hall.”

Earlier this month, when a medical condition delayed a similar annual speech from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, San Nicolas wrote to Terlaje to advise that he, too, would postpone his address.

"Out of respect for the governor's current health condition, we would like to afford her the time to recover before proceeding with our congressional address," he wrote.

The Guam Daily Post, at the time, asked San Nicolas whether the request was to allow the governor to attend his State of Congress address, or to allow hers to be held first. He responded, in part, that he was mulling over whether to give the address at all.

"I may even reconsider giving one altogether as it could look over-politicized as well, given the timeline," San Nicolas said.

San Nicolas and Leon Guerrero are both vying to be the Democratic candidate for governor in this year’s general election, but will first have to win their contested primary with each other before moving on to a November vote.