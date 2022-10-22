Congressional candidates speak on Guam's problem with drugs

Editor's note: This is the second part of The Guam Daily Post's coverage of a congressional debate Thursday that was organized by the Rotary Club of Guam.

With concerns growing locally about crime and other problems for the community caused by crystal methamphetamine and other illegal drugs, congressional candidates Judi Won Pat and James Moylan spoke Thursday about what they each would do as Guam's sole elected federal representative.

The pair appeared for a debate organized by the Rotary Club of Guam. Rotarians provided questions in advance that ran the gamut of political issues, including how the delegate hopefuls would individually fight the war on drugs from their nonvoting seat in the United States Congress.

With experience in public safety as a parole officer for seven years with the Department of Corrections, Moylan said he understands the effects drugs have had on the island “and how it has destroyed many families."

"I’ve introduced measures (as a senator) based on that experience (at DOC) to help support our police officers and provide laws to stiffen crimes that destroy our families. There’s other things we can do in Washington, D.C., like High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas that provide support for our government, I will improve on this,” Republican Sen. Moylan told Rotarians.

At DOC’s parole division, Moylan said, he dealt with a number of individuals on conditional release as parolees - and has seen firsthand the effects of drugs on people.

“They would come into my office, I pat them down and, sure enough, they’re carrying a drug pipe. When I’ve gone into their house and see where they are living, they got their illegal drugs there as well. It’s a disgusting problem, it’s a sad problem. I have seen the effects it had, .. and I have seen what it has done to the good famlies on Guam,” Moylan said.

The Rotary Club of Guam had asked the congressional delegates, "how would you help stop methamphetamine and fentanyl from coming to Guam and from being widely used?”

“We need to first off be able to catch these items at the border, illegally coming into our island, at our ports and air as well. Our Customs authority is lacking in service, … only because they are lacking in manpower,” Moylan said.

As a senator, Moylan said, he introduced measures that became law to support and build Guam Customs capabilities, but acknowledged there is a lot more to do.

He said his plan, if elected delegate, is to make the message clear to Washington, D.C., what the island needs.

Won Pat, a Democrat and former speaker of the Guam Legislature, also recognized the shortcomings and requirements of local law enforcement, particularly for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

“This problem has gone on for too long. Guam Customs has had limited authority to inspect packages mailed to Guam and this is a major problem. Too many of our people have suffered from the ease at which drugs can be mailed to our island,” Won Pat said.

While she credited the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration for positive progress on the war against drugs, Won Pat also said the effort needs to be "ramped up."

“Mail is still the main source of drug importation into our island. I will work to continue to narrow the gap between the U.S. Postal Service and Guam Customs when it comes to drug interdiction in mail,” Won Pat said.

She committed before Rotarians to take the long-standing issue to Congress, if elected, and get "more federal resources" to tackle drug importation.

"The federal government has a responsibility on this issue, too. I am committed to regular meetings until we get the assignment of cooperation and resources that Guam needs,” she said.

In terms of local resources for families dealing with drug-addicted loved ones, Won Pat said she will "work to secure" support for those left with the consequences of drug use, including more than just the addicts themselves.

“I will work to garner federal resources for drug prevention, treatment and rehabilitation programs. We all know that there is simply aren't enough resources to address the drug problem and it impacts all of us, we need to take a holistic approach to this ... problem," Won Pat said.