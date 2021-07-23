Congressional committee unanimously passes measure to extend Medicaid enhancement for Guam

The measure to extend Medicaid enhancement to Guam for eight years, matching at 83% federal to 17% local, and provide $130 million in annual federal match funding, has passed out of Committee unanimously.

That's according to Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas who sent out a press release this morning.

"This resounding bi-partisan support of HR 4406 is solid momentum for the extension of our recently enhanced federal funding for Medicaid, and will translate to over a billion dollars in cumulative healthcare funding for our Medicaid eligible, which also includes our COFA brothers and sisters," he stated.

"We will continue to apprise the people of the progress of this measure towards enactment, which next moves to the Floor of the full House for consideration."