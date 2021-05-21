The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics on Thursday announced a unanimous vote to continue its ethics investigation of Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas.

San Nicolas is under an ethics investigation for allegedly converting campaign funds for personal use, accepting improper and/or excessive campaign contributions, engaging in a sexual relationship with a member of his congressional staff, and improper interference or attempted interference in a government investigation, among other things.

The Committee on Ethics unanimously voted to reauthorize an Investigative Subcommittee for the 117th Congress to review allegations involving San Nicolas.

The initial investigation was launched during the 116th Congress, but did not release any findings.

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., will lead the Investigative Subcommittee, while Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., will serve as the ranking member.

The other two members are Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.

Soto, Walorski and Hartzler served on the Investigative Subcommittee in the last Congress.

The Committee on Ethics said "the mere fact of an investigation into these allegations does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred. No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules."

San Nicolas has not released a new comment but previously said the allegations lodged against him "have no basis" and that he "will not be deterred by dirty local politics."

The Office of Congressional Ethics, in a report made public last year, states in part that San Nicolas may have omitted required information from or disclosed false information in his Federal Election Commission candidate committee reports.

"If Del. San Nicolas failed to disclose required information or disclosed false information in his FEC filings, then he may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law," the report states.