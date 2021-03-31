Congressional resolution seeks end to use of racist, unconstitutional 'Insular Cases'

Early 20th century U.S. Supreme Court decisions known as the "Insular Cases" used deeply offensive language such as "people with an uncivilized race" and "savage and restless people" when talking about those living in U.S. territories such as Guam, some members of the U.S. House of Representatives said.

The Insular Cases run contrary to the text and history of the Constitution and therefore should not be used in present and future cases, the congressional members said.

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Arizona, along with seven other members, on Friday introduced a resolution calling on the courts, the U.S. Department of Justice and other litigants to reject any continued reliance on the Insular Cases.

Grijalva said the legacy of the Insular Cases continues to threaten the rights and interests of Americans living in the territories.

H.R. 279 is co-sponsored by Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, Northern Marianas Del. Gregorio "Kilili" Sablan and five others.

"These last vestiges of blatant racism in governance and interpretation of the law, used today to validate the unequal treatment of Americans in territories, are staring us in the face, daring us to bring them down. The question of our time is: Will we blink?" San Nicolas said.

Sablan said the Insular Cases, decided in 1901 by the same Supreme Court that upheld segregation laws, "have no place in modern-day America."

In these cases, Sablan said, the Supreme Court calls people living in U.S. territories "alien" and "savage and restless people."

These are antiquated notions of racial inferiority that should not be the basis of any contemporary court decisions, he said.

"Our resolution recognizes these racist and imperialist assumptions for what they are. It rejects the Insular Cases and affirms the importance of equal rights for Americans everywhere, even in the U.S. insular areas," Sablan said in a statement.

Grijalva and the committee plan to host a legislative hearing in May on the resolution.

"The resolution argues that these cases rely on a racist, Plessy-era doctrine of 'separate and unequal' to establish the relationship between the United States and its territories," Grijalva said.

He said part of this legacy is evident in the continued exclusion of U.S. citizens living in the territories from essential federal programs and benefits – an exclusion that multiple federal courts have questioned in recent years.