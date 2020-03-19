Congressman Michael San Nicolas has joined other elected officials and asked the governor to take the necessary steps to facilitate a community wide lock down and impose a mandatory ground stop of commercial passenger traffic for the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport.

In a letter to the governor, San Nicolas noted that while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) makes the determination regarding ongoing airport operations, the governor could formally request an airport operational shutdown.

The Guam Medical Association, the Democrat majority in the Legislature, and others in the community have sought a lockdown and travel ban due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency on the island.

"Your emergency declaration for the island similar to President Trump’s national emergency declaration, should mirror his subsequent directive to close off non-essential travel coming into the country in select cases. Any action to contain virus spread serves as a substantial reason to close most commercial passenger travel at our airport," the delegate wrote in the letter.

San Nicolas implored the governor to take the necessary steps to restrict general social interactions on the island to help "subside the staggering fear and uncertainty our people face in the wake of this unprecedented pandemic."

The delegate said the lockdown would ensure the capacity of Guam's health care system is preserved and maintained with the limited medical resources and assets available on the island.

On Wednesday, the governor's policy adviser, Carlo Branch, reiterated that the governor did not have the authority to impose a travel ban but did take the "extraordinary" steps to impose mandatory quarantines on individuals entering Guam who cannot provide certified documentation that they've tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours.

Branch said a complete travel ban would have unintended consequences such as stopping cargo, medicine, food, and medical professionals from getting to the island.

"While I understand your concerns of the unintended consequences that may result from a travel ban, it is important to keep our minds set on the ultimate goal of preserving the health and safety of the island at large," San Nicolas wrote. "A non-essential travel ban would facilitate the recovery our island desperately needs."

The delegate also urged the governor to procure additional COVID-19 test kits with the $479,000 secured in grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

San Nicolas made assurances that he is making "unprecedented efforts" to ensure Guam's needs are included in the various economic stimulus packages being considered as he said the local economy has taken incredible hits in the last month and is at a "near stand-still."

"Let us focus on flattening the health risk exposure curve now, and we will fill the economic gaps as we save lives," the delegate concluded.