Monisgnor David I.A. Quitugua, the Pastor Emeritus of San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot is Guam's 28th COVID-19 related fatality.

Congressman Michael San Nicolas released a statement regarding Quitugua, who is his uncle.

"This hurts. Bad. In a time of much pain and ugliness it was always reassuring to know that a man of such holiness as Monsignor Quitugua was not only there as a spiritual guide but as family. This past year has been hard, and it is made harder still...but Lord we declare that all good things come from You, he was of You, we present his Soul to You, and we pledge in our pain our devotion to You. Amen."

According to the Joint Information Center, which doesn't name Quitugua, an 84-year-old man with underlying health conditions passed away at Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was initially admitted to GMH on Sept. 3 and tested positive for COVID-19 during initial work-up.

“Our grief continues as we lose another to COVID-19. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies to his family and friends, and they will remain in our thoughts and prayers,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “I know these announcements have taken their toll on us all, but I want you to know that you are not alone. The virus may be cruel, but it is not stronger than the love we have for each other. Our island must remain committed to protecting each other and keeping each other safe. That is the only way we can get through this.”

Just hours ago, the government announced that a 45-year-old woman with underlying health conditions was the 27th person whose death was linked to COVID-19.