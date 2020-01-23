Congressman Michael San Nicolas said he anticipates a Senate vote on House Resolution 1365, in the coming weeks.

The delegate said his office has been "working closely with Senate channels" to address a concern with the legislation that he previously said jeopardized passage. He did not specify who raised the concern or what it dealt with.

HR 1365 fixes a technical problem with the federal law regarding the payout process - the fix was needed so that the federal government could begin war reparation payments.

"We are confident we have kept the focus on the need for a federal resolution notwithstanding any local activities," stated San Nicolas.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Bill 181-35 into law in early January, creating a local fund to pay $14 million in war claims, with the goal of issuing the first check by the end of the month.

But the memorandum of understanding with the Treasury Department, which sets out an administrative process for the payment of claims, must be executed before the law can take effect.

According to San Nicolas, the Senate is deliberating whether or not to include legislative business during impeachment proceedings, which will affect the timeline as to when HR 1365 and other legislative matters will be brought for consideration.

"We are anticipating that the Senate will focus on legislative business during the morning hour of their session and impeachment business during the afternoon hour, ideally," said the congressman. "If this materializes, we could see HR 1365 clear the Senate within a few weeks."

The delegate also said he has received inquiries about whether or not eligible claimants should take up the local offer for payment as provided in a local bill that passed last month.

Because he has not seen any terms, conditions or guarantees, the congressman said he is unable to make a recommendation for or against, as it is difficult to tell at this time if a new local process will end up taking longer or not.

"All I can say with confidence is that we are moving HR 1365 as expeditiously as we can, and I continue to stake my word to the people of Guam that this course is our best course," said San Nicolas.