Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the Department of Revenue and Taxation regarding the year of tax filing for federal stimulus checks.

San Nicolas is seeking “operational clarity” on processing economic impact payments.

"We have heard from many constituents that their calls to Rev and Tax indicate that they are not currently being processed," San Nicolas stated.

"Federal law is clear: 2019 is the filing year to be considered, with 2018 as an alternate year, to stop-gap any missing 2019 filings.”

The FOIA requests two things:

• Documents related to instructions, directives, and guidance issued to employees of DRT in processing filer information for eligibility and payments related to the issuance of Economic Impact Payments.

• Documents related to agreements issued between the government of Guam and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service related to the issuance of Economic Impact Payments.

Earlier this month, the governor said DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu submitted the paperwork to the federal government. Approximately $134.8 million was approved for individual economic relief for Guam taxpayers.

DRT’s list is based on returns filed in 2018.

The economic relief provides $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for couples who filed joint tax returns and $500 per dependent child.

The congressman noted that DRT “processing 2018 filings and sidelining 2019 filings is not only contrary to the order established federally, it risks underfunding and excluding taxpayers who's more recent 2019 filings may have impacted eligibility.”

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig earlier this month, San Nicolas expressed concern about this practice and its circumvention of federal law.

"We need to move swiftly and we need to do it right," San Nicolas added. "Local misapplication of the law not only affects our credibility and risk litigation, it also delays processing for everyone by having to redo things over and over. This FOIA will help settle chatter of how things are being handled, and I hope that what we uncover is consistent with federal statute.”