Congressman San Nicolas will present a plan Monday to expedite federal relief and get it into the hands of island residents.

The delegate’s office announced that San Nicolas will host a video conference with Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Senators Mary Torres and James Moylan to present a plan to pay economic impact payments as soon as one week.

“This is due to the desperate circumstances of our people, and the need for us to come together collaboratively as leaders to expedite relief,” said the congressman.

San Nicolas said the speaker and the two lawmakers are included in the call as “proven collaborative partners” with his office.

The live call will be broadcast on The Guam Daily Post’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. Monday.