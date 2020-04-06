Congressman Michael San Nicolas will present a plan today to expedite federal relief and get it into the hands of island residents.

The delegate's office announced that San Nicolas will host a video conference with Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Mary Torres and James Moylan to present a plan to release economic impact payments in as soon as one week.

"This is due to the desperate circumstances of our people, and the need for us to come together collaboratively as leaders to expedite relief," said the congressman.

San Nicolas said the speaker and the two lawmakers are included in the call as "proven collaborative partners" with his office.

The live call will be broadcast on The Guam Daily Post's Facebook page at 11 a.m.

(Daily Post Staff)