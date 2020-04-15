Guam Congressman Michael San Nicolas is urging government of Guam officials – in light of the millions of federal dollars being sent to Guam - to pay tax refunds, and use new federal funding to help the Department of Corrections and Guam International Airport Authority through the COVID-19 crisis.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is providing $141.5 million to the local government, the delegate stated.

He noted this is “the largest single sum in direct funding from the federal government in history, to support operations as a result of COVID-19.”

"This historic level of funding direct to the Government of Guam must not be misused or taken for granted as our record of prudent stewardship during these times will determine whether we can avail of more of the same in future dates," stated San Nicolas.

He said $118 million was allocated to Guam to be used under the following conditions:

• are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19);

• were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of the date of enactment of this section for the State or government; and

• were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020.

Additionally $2.9 million is granted to GovGuam specifically for the Department of Corrections, he said.

DOC officials have been working with health care agencies to test officers, after one officer tested positive for COVID-19.

Also, $20.7 million is granted to the Guam International Airport Authority to facilitate debt service payments and operational costs, provided that they retain 90% of their workforce.

"I trust the management of airport administrator and former Senator Tom Ada will ensure that not only is our airport maintained so that we can keep bringing in needed goods for our community, but that the experienced personnel will be retained so that we have the experience on hand to see the job through," San Nicolas said.

Since February, the airport has been tracking reduced revenues as airlines reduced flights. Ada said they instituted cost cutting measures.

See the full press release below:

